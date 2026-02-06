U.S. Senators John Barrasso of Wyoming and Angus King of Maine praised the Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources for unanimously passing their legislation this week to provide essential upgrades to National Park Service (NPS) 911 call centers. The senators introduced the Making National Parks Safer Act (S. 290) on January 29, 2025.

“Making National Parks Safer” act clears Congressional hurdle

The bill was partially prompted by an active shooter situation in Yellowstone National Park in July 2024. The shoot-out between park rangers and an armed man who was threatening people resulted in the gunman - later identified as Samson Lucas Bariah Fussner of Florida - being shot dead.

Watch the video:

Yellowstone National Park releases bodycam footage from July 4 officer-involved shooting

The Making National Parks Safer Act would equip NPS 911 call centers with Next Generation 911 (NG911) technology, strengthening emergency response capabilities, supporting dispatch center operations, and enabling responders to receive text messages, images, and videos in addition to phone calls.

Barasso's office provided the following information:

The National Park Service operates 41 call centers nationwide. Call centers operate on outdated systems and have little interoperability and emergency redundancy capabilities with the other law enforcement agencies.

The committee-passed version of the Making National Parks Safer Act:

