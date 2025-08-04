News Bits: pizza delivery; mountain lion; movie in the park

The iconic Howard's Pizza delivery trucks in Great Falls will soon be a thing of the past, as the popular pizzeria announced this week that all delivery orders must be made online and will be delivered via DoorDash, effective August 18.

The company said: "Recently, we made the hard decision to shift our delivery operations to DoorDash, a move driven by several economic factors that have made this transition necessary."

Howard's Pizza cited rising delivery costs and cost-efficiency as factors in the change. Howard's Pizza has four locations in Great Falls. Click here to read more.



The Chouteau County Sheriff's Office is warning people to be alert after confirming on Saturday, August 2, that there was a mountain lion attack on livestock in Highwood, about 30 miles east of Great Falls.

No other details have been provided at this point.

The National Park Service provides the following guidelines if you encounter a mountain lion:



Do not approach a lion. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape.

Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape. Do not run from a lion. Running may stimulate a mountain lion's instinct to chase. Instead, stand and face the animal. Make eye contact. If you have small children with you, pick them up if possible so that they don't panic and run. Although it may be awkward, pick them up without bending over or turning away from the mountain lion.

Running may stimulate a mountain lion's instinct to chase. Instead, stand and face the animal. Make eye contact. If you have small children with you, pick them up if possible so that they don't panic and run. Although it may be awkward, pick them up without bending over or turning away from the mountain lion. Do not crouch down or bend over. A human standing up is just not the right shape for a lion's prey. Conversely, a person squatting or bending over resembles a four-legged prey animal. In mountain lion country, avoid squatting, crouching or bending over, even when picking up children.

A human standing up is just not the right shape for a lion's prey. Conversely, a person squatting or bending over resembles a four-legged prey animal. In mountain lion country, avoid squatting, crouching or bending over, even when picking up children. Do all you can to appear larger. Raise your arms. Open your jacket if you are wearing one. Again, pick up small children. Throw stones, branches, or whatever you can reach without crouching or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly in a loud voice. The idea is to convince the mountain lion that you are not prey and that you may be a danger to it.

Raise your arms. Open your jacket if you are wearing one. Again, pick up small children. Throw stones, branches, or whatever you can reach without crouching or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly in a loud voice. The idea is to convince the mountain lion that you are not prey and that you may be a danger to it. Fight back if attacked. A hiker in southern California used a rock to fend off a mountain lion that was attacking his son. Others have fought back successfully with sticks, caps, jackets, garden tools and their bare hands. Since a mountain lion usually tries to bite the head or neck, try to remain standing and face the attacking animal

A hiker in southern California used a rock to fend off a mountain lion that was attacking his son. Others have fought back successfully with sticks, caps, jackets, garden tools and their bare hands. Since a mountain lion usually tries to bite the head or neck, try to remain standing and face the attacking animal Bear Spray. Carry bear spray with you while hiking. Although it is called “bear” spray, the pepper powder will work on just about any wild or domestic animal that attacks.

Great Falls Park & Recreation and the Gibson Park Snack Shack will host a “Movie in the Park” on Friday, August 15 (weather permitting).

The movie is "How to Train Your Dragon," and it will be in Gibson Park near the bandshell.

The event is free, so grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to the park for an evening under the stars.

Face painting will be from 6:30pm - 8:30pm and they plan to start the movie by 8:45pm.