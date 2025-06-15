GREAT FALLS — An important update for the Municipal General Election on November 4th, 2025, in Great Falls. Cascade County Election Administrator Terry Thompson said, “There will be no primary for the city of Great Falls.”

No primary needed for Great Falls municipal election

She explained that not enough people filed for candidacy to require one, resulting in a more streamlined process.

Thompson said, “It saves a lot of money, a lot of money and a lot of time.”

Thompson estimates it will save $70,000-$75,000. No primary also allows Thompson’s team to iron out details without a time crunch.

Thompson said, “We're starting to… get our envelopes printed and, you know, start assembly of those things. And it gives us, a lot more time to actually, design the ballot.”

As it is an all-mail election, Thompson wants to remind everyone to update their voter information before November.

Thompson said, “If you've moved, you need to update your information. Don't wait until the day before the election to give us your new address.”

In Cascade County, Cascade and Neihart will not have elections. Belt, however, will have an election for Ward two.

In Great Falls, one judge filed for one open position, two people filed for the mayoral candidacy, and four people applied for the two open city commission spots. While city commissioner Joe McKenney will be running for reelection, Susan Wolff has decided not to.

Wolff said, “It seems like time has really flown.”

Wolff wants to dedicate more time to personal relationships and studying her family’s history.

Wolff said, “If I'm going to get this done, I need to really put some energy to this now.”

And while she has appreciated being deeply involved with the city, she thinks it is time for the next generation of leaders to take over.

Wolff said, “I think for people, the decision makers, we need to start getting younger people involved.”

And she has high hopes for her replacement.

Wolff said, “Somebody who knows how to listen, to learn, to make the best decisions, somebody who knows when to ask questions of either staff, the city manager, other people in the community so that you make an informed decision.”