Obituary: Bayin Andre Rogers

Bayin Andre Rogers, lovingly known as “Bay-Bay,” passed away on April 17, 2026. He was born on August 4, 2007, in Bozeman, Montana, and moved to Great Falls at just one month old, where he spent the remaining 18 years of his life.

Bayin was the son of Brittney Rogers and the late Jared Rogers.

He attended Great Falls High School and later earned his HiSET at the age of 16. Shortly after, he secured a management position at Tidal Wave Auto Spa, where he was able to travel and experience new places. He was a hardworking and driven young man who took pride in his work as a professional car washer, auto mechanic, and handyman, a true man of many trades.

Bayin accomplished one of his dreams by purchasing his dream car, a Dodge Challenger. He also participated in roller derby and earned medals at the Big Sky State Games. During his time at Great Falls High, he played football, where he valued unity and teamwork above all else.

Bayin had a deep love for life and the people in it. He enjoyed video games, music, concerts, basketball, fishing, bowling, working on vehicles, and had a special passion for building Legos, along with a few occasional, badly influenced decisions. He loved spending time with his friends and family, and especially cherished time with his girlfriend, Adrianna Carpenter. He also spent much of his recent time with his younger brother, Kai, playing basketball and video games, and helping him learn to read.

He was known for giving the biggest and best hugs (his unforgettable “Bay-Bay hugs”) that people always looked forward to. His grandmother, Cheri, especially treasured those moments and always knew she could count on one every time she saw him. Bayin carried many of the values, traits, and lessons he used in everyday life from his uncle Eric, who had a lasting impact on the man he became.

Bayin was an open door to anyone he met. He gave strength, determination, courage, and love freely, never expecting anything in return. One of his favorite sayings was “I bet,” a phrase that perfectly reflected his confident and easygoing spirit.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Brittney and Eric Rogers; his girlfriend, Adrianna Carpenter of Great Falls, Montana; his brother, Kai Rogers; his grandparents, Cheryl Rogers, Janet Friesz, Lorraine Tillotson, and Kenny Bailey; his great-grandmother, Joan; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a large, strong, and united group of friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jared Rogers.

Bayin will be deeply missed and forever remembered for his kindness, his strength, and the love he gave so freely to everyone around him.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.