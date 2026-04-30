Obituary: Connie Rose Lozon

Connie Lozon Gliko, 71, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on April 22, 2026. She was born on August 21, 1954, in Great Falls, to John E. and Helen (Morano) Ebensteiner. A service will be held on May 2nd at 2:00 PM at the Heritage Baptist Church in Great Falls.

Connie graduated from Great Falls High School and worked as a CNA, caring for the elderly with compassion and dedication. She spent 36 wonderful years with her husband, Mike Gliko, whom she married on September 21, 2004, in Great Falls. They made their home on Bootlegger Trail, where Connie found joy in family life, outdoor activities, and a deep love for the Kansas City Chiefs, 49ers, and NASCAR, especially Dale Sr. and Jr.

In her free time, Connie loved camping, fishing, and taking family road trips, creating lasting memories with her loved ones. Her spirit and love for family will always be remembered by those who were fortunate to know her.

Connie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mike; her sons, Daniel and Steven; grandson Jared; her mother, Helen; and her father, John.

She leaves behind her two daughters, Tonya and Stacy, as well as her brothers, Richard and Roger; sisters Elaine and Bonnie, along with her many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.