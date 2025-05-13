Obituary: Dennis James Brown

Dennis James Brown, 83 years old, went home to be with the Lord on the morning of 8 May 2025. Dennis was born on 6 February 1942 in Roundup, Montana to Alex and Marian Brown. He grew up on a farm East of Broadview, Montana, attending grade school in a one-room school near his home where he, “walked uphill to school both ways”, later graduating from high school in Broadview, MT.

Dennis never met a stranger and could be described as a friend to all. He would often strike up a conversation with a random person in the elevator, at table next to him in a restaurant, or in line at the check-out counter. He often maintained these friendships over many years and over great distances.

Dennis ran into the love of his life in a bar in Billings, Montana in the summer of 1966. He and Marion Bateman of Choteau, Montana were married on 17 December 1966. They settled in Libby, Montana in 1967. Marion was teaching school and Dennis started working at First National Bank.

Dennis worked many jobs over the years, including owning multiple businesses. Dennis and Marion owned and ran the local Pepsi and Budweiser distributor, Helen’s Tap Room, Neapolitan (Restaurant), DB Wholesale, and Home Medical Oxygen just to name a few.

Dennis and Marion stayed in Libby until they “retired”. They moved to Roundup, Montana in approximately 2000 to be closer to Dennis’ parents. Dennis and Marion both enjoyed travel and pulled a camper from one end of the country to the other, multiple times, making many friends along the way.

Dennis and Marion moved to Great Falls in 2014 to be closer to their grandchildren. On 2 December 2016, Marion passed away just shy of their 50th Wedding Anniversary.

Dennis continued to travel, including recent trips to Isreal, Panama, and France, as well as many trips within the USA.

Dennis was a volunteer with Peace Hospice, Cascade County Library, and West Side Global Methodist Church. He was a 50 Year Member of the Masonic Lodge in Lavina. He was also a long-time member of Al Bedoo Shrine in Billings, Eastern Star, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, and the National Rifle Association.

Dennis is survived by his daughter Libby and husband Kevin Lake of Great Falls, Montana, his son Dennis Brown Jr. and wife Marion Kello of Bend, Oregon, grandson Oscar Lake of Great Falls, Montana, and grandson Alex Lake of San Antonio, Texas.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the West Side Global Methodist Church (726 Central Ave. West) on Thursday the 15th of May 2025 at 11:00am with reception to follow.

Donations in leu of flowers can be made in Dennis’ name to the Great Falls Peace Hospice, 1101 26th Street South, Great Falls, MT 59405.