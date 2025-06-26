Obituary: Donald Jung

Donald Jung, aged 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 20, 2025, surrounded by family in his home. Don was born on August 19, 1934, in Osakis, Minnesota to Adam and Katheryn Jung. He was one of nine children.

Don lived with his family until the young age of 10, when he moved in with a neighboring farm family. He worked with them until he completed high school. After graduating high school, Don went on to work with his two uncles, John and Joe Jung, learning carpentry, which would go on to be his life’s work.

In March of 1954, at the age of 20, Don began his service in the Army in the SP3 6th Infantry Division overseas in Germany. Once he returned to the United States in 1957, he found his home in Conrad, MT where he met and married Patricia Ann Duncan on June 14, 1958. He and Patricia together had two children, Bethann Harrison and Eric Jung. Don was an entrepreneur and started his first company, Rocky Mountain Ready Mix, providing concrete to contractors and farmers in Pondera County.

In 1961, he then moved to Great Falls, MT and started working forming concrete foundations. Several years later Don would go on to build missile sites in and around the Conrad area as a project manager; all while still loving and caring for his children.

In 1969, Anthony Jung was born to Don and his second wife, Linda West (Jung). Throughout his life he showed extensive dedication to his work, starting multiple companies of his own; a construction company in 1968 and another, Rocky Mountain Homesteads, with partner David Mitchell in 1972. While working in construction in Great Falls, MT, Don met Julie Thomas who he would go on to marry and remain with for the better part of 20 years.

Don was an avid hunter and fisherman. Every chance he had, Don would find himself exploring nature with his children or brothers. He loved being able to share the outdoors with the people he cared about most. As he got older, Don found joy in providing for others in many different ways. In his retirement years, he would spend his days cooking meals for the Jung’s Construction work crew, and while on the job site, would be sure to keep his son Eric in line.

Giving and generosity were second nature to Don, always excited to share his famous annual salsa or potato salads. And it was his nature to go above and beyond to provide for the community of people around him. Don’s sense of humor was second to none. Whether he was playing a friendly prank or cracking a silly joke at your expense, he always found a way to bring laughter to the room.

Aside from the love of people and his family, he also had a great love for growing plants. The number of tomato plants grew year by year. He was infamous for his tomatoes, and he would keep a tally of the number he grew yearly. This hobby also supported his salsa making addiction. He was even featured in the Great Falls Tribune because of a two-and-a-half-pound tomato he grew.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kevin Jung, Edward Jung, and Richard Jung; sisters, Audrey Crumpacker and Elaine Tweet; dear friend and brother, LeeLee; and grandchildren, Nathanial Harrison and Nickolas Harrison. He is survived by his siblings, Paul (Sally) Jung, Gary Jung, and MaryAnn (George) Jung-Butterfield; his children, Eric Jung, Bethann Harrison, and Anthony Jung; his grandchildren, Eric, Dustin, Justin, Caitlin, Jeffrey, Lenaya, Alex, Courtney, and Luke; and his great grandchildren, Kaia, Aris, and Kallen; as well as many nieces and nephews and other extended family. He will be missed and loved by many.

