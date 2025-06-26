Obituary: Kristina Rae Ellsworth

Kristina Rae (Thurston Wiegand) Ellsworth (Kris) passed away at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana, on June 21, 2025. She was born on December 12, 1950, in Logan, Utah, to DeVoe Ross Thurston and Rae Arta Haslam.

Throughout her life, Kristina lived in several places, including Pocatello, ID; Idaho Falls, ID; Shelby, MT; Helena, MT; and finally Great Falls, MT. She attended Great Falls High School, graduating in 1969, and later earned a Master’s Degree in Human Services from the University of Great Falls.

Kris dedicated her career to helping others, especially during her time at Shodair Children’s Hospital, where she applied for her degree with passion and care. Supporting children and their families was a cause close to her heart and a defining part of her life. Her greatest joy was her family. She loved caring for her children and always prioritized their well-being.

Over the years, she also worked at Bair’s Truck Stop, Circle K, Checker Auto, Rent-A-Wreck, and the Center for Mental Health, but found her true calling at Shodair.

Kris is survived by her sons: Jim (Heather) Wiegand of Davenport, IA; Guy (Tiffany) Wiegand of Rogersville, MO; Lee (Nicole) Wiegand of Great Falls, MT; Rex (Nataly) Wiegand of Mt. Vernon, WA; and Al (Marlene) Wiegand of Kalispell, MT. She is also survived by her daughters: Ginger Wiegand of Great Falls, MT, and Cindy (Dwight) Pratt of San Diego, CA; her brothers: Steve (Viki) Thurston of St. George, UT, and Lonnie Thurston and Larry Thurston of Great Falls, MT; as well as 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Wiegand III; her second husband, Jim Ellsworth; and her parents, DeVoe Ross Thurston and Rae Arta Haslam.

