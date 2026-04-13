Obituary: Edgar L. Cutlip

Edgar L. Cutlip, 86, passed away on April 8, 2026. He was born on April 20, 1939, in Glendive, Montana, to Eldon Cutlip and Mina Caldwell.

Edgar lived a full and hardworking life across several Montana and Midwest communities, including Fairfield, Great Falls, Stockett, and Roosevelt, Minnesota. He was known as a man who could do just about anything and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Truly a familiar face in every place he called home, Edgar was loved and respected by many.

Throughout his life, Edgar worked in a variety of trades and roles, including farming, railroad welding, glazing, beekeeping, school maintenance at Centerville School, and maintenance work at Deaconess Hospital. His strong work ethic and hands-on skills were evident in everything he did.

In his free time, Edgar enjoyed fishing, hunting, trains, and woodworking; hobbies that reflected his patience, craftsmanship, and appreciation for the simple things in life.

He was united in marriage to Jeanne Cutlip in 1975, and they shared a life together until her passing in 2015. He later married Cheryl Berard in 2019 in Great Falls, Montana, and remained with her until his passing in 2026.

Edgar is survived by his son, Paul Cutlip and his wife Amy; his daughter, Brenda Warhime; and his sister, Karen Graf.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon and Mina; his brother, Ted Cutlip; and several loved ones including Mary Larsen, Pat Thorton, Janet James, and his first wife, Jeanne Cutlip.

Edgar will be remembered as one of the last true “stand-up guys”; a man of integrity, strength, and kindness. He was someone everyone knew and loved, and his presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.