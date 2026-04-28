Obituary: Gerald Dale Maxwell

Gerald Dale Maxwell passed away on April 18, 2026, at the age of 50, surrounded by the love of family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on September 19, 1975, to Joyce and Everette Maxwell.

Above all else, Gerald was a father. His greatest pride and most important role in life was raising his children and nurturing a blended family built on love, patience, and togetherness. He showed up for his kids in every way that mattered whether that meant offering guidance, sharing laughter, or simply being present.

Gerald had a rare gift: he understood people. His empathy ran deep, allowing him to connect with others in a way that made them feel seen, heard, and valued. Friends and family often turned to him not just for advice, but for the comfort of knowing he truly cared.

He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1993 and went on to work a variety of jobs throughout his life. He worked at Wendy’s, at a moving company alongside his father, and spent time as a caretaker, reflecting his natural compassion and willingness to help others. He also worked with his father setting up and tearing down carnival operations, a hands-on role that reflected his strong work ethic and willingness to do whatever was needed. Supporting those around him was simply part of who he was.

Gerald was married twice. His first marriage was to Danielle Rooke. He later married Sandra Sleeper in 2003, and they shared six years together before divorcing later. Throughout the years, he formed many meaningful relationships and connections that remained an important part of his life.

Outside of work, Gerald known to many as “Tonto” embraced life’s simple joys. He loved camping trips filled with laughter, games, and late nights around the fire. Whether it was playing cards, marbles, inventing his own rules to games, or getting everyone involved in something new, he had a way of turning ordinary moments into lasting memories. He was always up for a game, especially video games and brought a playful competitiveness that his family will never forget.

One of the things his loved ones remember most is how he showed up, even when it wasn’t easy. Whether it was braving a spinning carnival ride he didn’t enjoy or joining in on activities just so no one had to do them alone, Gerald pushed through discomfort with a smile because being there for others mattered more.

He was known for his hugs, his humor, and his willingness to jump in with a “give me five minutes” attitude, always ready to try again for the people he loved.

Gerald also had a uniquely simple favorite color: white, a small detail that perfectly reflected his one-of-a-kind personality and perspective on the world.

He is survived by his sons, Logan Maxwell and Joshua Rollans; his sisters, Maria Stout (Dale) and Billie Jo Thornesbery; his father, Everette Maxwell; as well as many aunts and uncles, numerous nieces and nephews, and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Maxwell; his sister, Marlice Maxwell; his uncle, Leslie Eddards, 6 uncles, and 2 aunts on the Maxwell side, as well as grandparents, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He will be deeply missed by his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him. His memory will live on in the stories shared, the games played, and the love he gave so freely.

In honor of Gerald and to support his children during this difficult time, a memorial fund has been established.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.