Obituary: John Michael Licini

John is survived by his siblings, Karla (Raymond) Kyweriga and Mike Licini; his daughter, Erinn Licini Hodge; and his cherished grandchild, Nimueh Hodge.

He also leaves behind his nephews, Ryan Licini and Michael Kyweriga, and his nieces, Kristin Licini, Brittany Licini, and Kat Hanson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Patricia (Miller) Licini; his sister, Pamela Licini; and his niece, Jamie Spencer.

John had a deep love for the outdoors. In one of his many adventures, he completed an incredible bike ride from Great Falls to Texas and back. He also found great joy in kayaking and spent as much time on the water as he could.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Holbrook Mortuary website.