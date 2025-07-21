Obituary: Juanita Jane Brunner Grissom

Juanita Jane Brunner Grissom, age 77 yrs, passed away in Casper WY Oct. 24, 2024. She was born June 5 1947 in Great Falls MT and was the 3rd of 6 children born to Paul & Josephine (McOmber) Brunner. Her early years were spent east of Power, MT., sharing living quarters with her parents and 3 siblings in a 2 room house with no indoor plumbing. The family eventually moved into the town of Power where they lived in a small apartment located above the local grocery store.

During this time a new little sister joined the family. Later the family moved out to a small irrigated farm with a 2 bedroom house on the Fairfield Bench, where a new little brother joined them. No more moving, this is where the family stayed planted and many fond memories were made of growing up on a farm. Outside chores with the help of her siblings included planting & weeding a big garden, gathering eggs, butchering chickens, turning hay bales in the field & helping stack the bales. Household chores to name a few included hanging the laundry out to dry sometimes even when it was freezing cold outside, preparing meals & sewing & ironing clothes. Other activities included learning how to drive on country roads, going to Church on Sunday & sharing with family & friends Sunday dinners, fishing trips to the mountains, and 4th of July picnics on the farm. She also participated in many church and school activities.

After graduating from Power High School in 1965, Juanita attended college at BYU and in 1969 received a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education . Later on while raising a family, she received a Master's Degree in Special Education. Her first teaching position was in Libby, MT. In December 1970 Juanita married Leon Richard Winward whose little daughter Becky added an extra blessing to their marriage. Son Paul joined them in 1971. In 1972 while expecting another baby, tragically both Becky & Rick drowned in the Missouri River. Son Jonathan was born in January 1973.

Juanita carried on the best she could while raising 2 small toddlers. She married John Grissom in 1975, and together over time they had 5 children, bringing the blended family to a total of 12 children. John was in the military and for awhile they lived in Okinawa, Japan, which was a whole new adventure for the family. She loved history and enjoyed traveling. While living in Casper WY, Juanita took special joy in teaching her children how to be responsible while still finding happiness in life. She had fond memories of working together, playing games, watching movies, and solving puzzles with family members. She went on to teach Special Education in Glenrock, WY and was passionate about teaching, loving the challenges and rewards of educating those with special needs.

Later after John became ill, Juanita helped plan a handicap accessible new home in Fairfield, MT which brother Brian built. They lived there several years until John passed away, after which she moved back to Casper to be closer to her children. When asked what she was most proud of, Juanita responded with "My children, their children, and my siblings". She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many callings throughout her lifetime. She died firm in the faith of Jesus Christ and looked forward to a joyful reunion with those who had passed before her.

Juanita was preceded in death by her 1st husband Rick Winward & daughter Becky; 2nd husband John Grissom and son Randy; daughter-in-law Dalonna Grissom, parents Paul & Josephine Brunner, and brother Brian Brunner. She is survived by children John (Betty) Grissom, Pat, Tressa Grissom, Paul (Gina) Winward, Jonathan Winward, Julia (Joey)Chavez, Carrie Chiapelli, Melissa (Jeremiah)Muldowney, Jacob Grissom, Daniel (Quyen) Grissom; siblings Marshall Brunner, Sue (Russ) Davis, Berta (George) Anderson, Tim Brunner, sister-in-law Toni Brunner, 25 grandchildren, numerous great-grand-children, and many cousins, nieces, & nephews.

A celebration of her life was held in Casper on Nov. 2, 2024 at the Wolf Creek building of the LDS Church.

A graveside service will be held at the Fairfield cemetery at 11 a.m. Friday, July 25, 2025.