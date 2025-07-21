Obituary: Jackson Hunter Molnar

Jackson Hunter Molnar of Great Falls, aged 19, passed away on July 13, 2025, in what can only be described as a true tragedy. Jackson was born in Louisiana but lived in Tennessee where he captured the hearts of many older ladies in church, Okinawa, Japan where he frequently visited our neighbor’s small cafe, planted sunflowers and was given sweet treats by the shop owner and for the past 10 years in Great Falls, Montana where he was learning to be a young man.

He was an outgoing person, who in truth never met a stranger and touched countless lives. His smile was genuine and lit up the room. His laughter was infectious. He possessed beautiful brown curly hair that many would envy. He attended CMR but was homeschooled (at his insistence) by his mom the last 2 years and aced the HiSET. He was incredibly bright and excelled in math prompting his mom to suggest a career in engineering, however, his own ambition was to become a lawyer someday as his dad swore he would argue with a wall until the wall grew weary and fell down. He became a welder simply because he wanted to know how to weld. In truth, he wanted to know how to do it all.

Jackson was eccentric yet completely relatable due to his genuine persona shown daily with his comfort in wearing Christmas socks year-round. As a talented musician, he played the violin and the piano. He most enjoyed playing classical compositions, especially Beethoven. He enjoyed rewriting musical compositions to “make them better” despite insistence by his family to play the music “the right way.” He sang too loudly in an intentionally altered high-pitched voice that likened to shrieking that could easily be heard over the music that he played entirely too loudly. His true joy was visiting friends and family. He was a self-described and unashamed “mama’s boy” who at 19 years old would still sit in his mama’s lap and declare “I’m a mama’s boy.”

He loved his siblings and was always willing to take the blame whenever he and his siblings’ mischievous deeds were discovered as they were not very skilled at hiding their misdeeds. He recently began working out and made countless friends at Planet Fitness. He enjoyed time in the mountains playing in the creek, picking raspberries, cutting firewood with his family, and bringing home an assortment of tree branches that he whittled into spears, or claimed to be walking sticks or the staff of Rafiki from Lion King. He had made a lifelong friend in Dr. Steven Bailey, whose ranch he helped work where he chased cows back into downed fences and fought with severe allergies and baling twine. He enjoyed driving his truck and constantly repairing and improving it with his daddy and up until recently his daddy’s money.

He is survived by his devastated parents, “Mama” Amber Molnar and “Daddy” Peter Molnar; his little sister, Jolan; younger brothers, Laszlo and Jacob; his maternal family of his grandparents, Adeania “Shug” and Jere “Papaw” Wren; his aunt, Brittany “BB”; aunt, Kelsey; uncle, Jerad Hayes; and his cousins, Joseph, Mason, Sydney, Rylan and Nora; his best friend and brother by another mother, Malachi Watson-who has been a welcome part of our family for the past few years. His special lady, Ms. Sarah McDunn, with whom he had been attending Christ’s Church of Great Falls growing his faith, his love for God, and singing traditional hymns. Jackson is mourned by the Molnar family in New York and Barnett and Hayes family in Louisiana as well as countless friends, too many to name here but important, nonetheless.

A memorial/celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 11:00 at Victory Church in Great Falls. His family invites all who loved him to attend in his honor as unfortunately he is forever young.

