Obituary: Elsie Amabile Miranti

Family and friends mourn the passing of Elsie Amabile (Rossi) Miranti on July 12, 2025, after a fall last winter cascaded into a series of health complications.

Born on May 2, 1938, Elsie was the first of three daughters of Caesar and Maria (Ruggeri) Rossi, who emigrated from Italy to Great Falls in 1937. Her father worked in the Belt coal mines. Elsie spent her entire life, except for a year in Salt Lake City for her husband’s work, in Great Falls, where she gathered lifelong friends throughout her years. Her kindness, warmth, and generosity embraced everyone in her circle.

On June 17, 1960, she married Vincent Ross Miranti, and they welcomed their children, Scott and Michele, to the family. Over the years, Elsie worked as a secretary for the Center for Mental Health and Farmer’s Union Insurance, and when she wasn’t working, she and her friends delved into every craft project under the sun. From collecting dolls to creating ceramics, sewing quilts, making tie-dye T-shirts, and, of course, scrapbooking. She and her friends did it all.

Elsie very much believed in the concept that "food is love." It was impossible to visit without enjoying a sweet treat, accompanied by either coffee or tea, and a conversation to tackle the world’s problems. If she knew you were coming, there would be even more food. Upholding the tradition of her mother, every autumn she made hundreds of ravioli to enjoy over the holidays and for nightly meals. At Christmas time, her decorating efforts would make any elf proud, while pizzelles and gingerbread houses were often special projects with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She delighted in all children, spoiling them, giving them way too much sugar, and encouraging them in whatever their hearts desired. She was also the favorite person for every dog she ever met, and the reason several had to go on diets.

Elsie and Vincent enjoyed their cabin in the Little Belts, escaping the summer heat along Belt Creek and skiing in for an overnight stay in the winter. Retirement did not slow them down as they hiked throughout Montana and Alberta with friends and the Montana Wilderness Association (now Wild Montana), even hiking into Two Medicine with grandkids well into their 70s.

Her social calendar was filled with lunches and outings with friends, get-togethers with her Red Hat ladies, Bible studies, and games of Bunko and Farkle. She loved attending community concerts and the Great Falls Symphony, along with being front and center for grandkids’ and great-grandkids’ recitals and sporting events. To say she will be missed by everyone is an understatement.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, Caesar and Maria Rossi and sisters, Joanne Mary Rossi and Evelyn (Rossi) Bundi. She is survived by her husband, Vincent Miranti; son, Scott (Darci) Miranti; daughter, Michele Miranti; grandson, Ross (Sarah) Miranti; granddaughters, Gina (Sunil) Mistry and Cara (Johnatan) Uribe; and seven great-grandchildren. In true Elsie fashion, she also stepped into the role as grandmother to Samuel and John Grisak, grandsons of her dear friend, Marcia Grisak.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel (1410 13th St. S). A reception will follow at the Schnider Funeral Home Hospitality Room (1510 13th St S) after the service.

