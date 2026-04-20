Obituary: Kenneth L Tietema

Kenneth L Tietema passed away peacefully on April 16, 2026 with his loving wife and daughter by his side. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 23rd at 1:00 PM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home followed by a Military Honors Burial at Highland Cemetery.

Ken was born in Havre, Montana to John & Rose Tietema on September 17, 1935. He was the youngest of six children. Ken was raised in Havre and dreamed of being a Blue Pony until his parents moved to Shelby, where he started his freshman year as a Coyote. Ken was a stand out athlete, playing football and was a member of the 1955 Class B State Championship basketball team. In his words, they were some of the best days of his life!

Upon graduating, he attended the University of Montana for a semester where he became a lifelong Grizzly fan. Shortly thereafter, he joined the Army, serving for three years, mostly based in Schofield Barracks Hawaii, until he was honorably discharged. Ken was very proud of his service and supported many veteran organizations.

On September 11, 1960, he married Nora Osterman in Valier, Montana. Ken and Nora then moved back to Havre where Ken attended the Northern Montana College and received an associates degree in Electrical Engineering Technology. In 1961, their daughter Leta was born and their family was complete. The family moved to Black Eagle, Montana where Ken was an electrician for the Anaconda Copper Company until it closed in 1980. He was especially proud of having been part of the crew who strung the Christmas lights on the evergreens on Smelter Hill for many years.

Ken is survived by his devoted wife Nora, daughter Leta and her husband Bruce of Bozeman, sister Margaret Ramsey of Tacoma, Washington and grandson Erik who was the light of his life. In addition to his immediate family, Ken had many nieces and nephews who loved their sweet Uncle Kenny. Also considered family were the many friends both younger and older, who were touched by his good nature and kind demeanor. Special thanks go to the Muzzana and Marzetta families who exemplified the very essence of what community means in the small town of Black Eagle. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Sid, John and George and sister Florence.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest making a donation to either Peace Hospice House, 1501 26th St. S. Great Falls, MT 49405 or Grace Home Veterans Center, 2211 5th Ave N. Great Falls, MT 59401

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