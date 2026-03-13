Obituary: Larry Donald Cotton

Larry Donald Cotton was born on July 20, 1946, in Great Falls, Montana. He passed away peacefully on March 9, 2026. At Larry’s request, Graveside Services will be held at a later date.

Larry grew up on the southwest side of Great Falls, he attended Longfellow School, West Junior High School and graduated from Charles M. Russell High School; He was in the first senior class to graduate from the new school. Larry went on to attend Northern Montana College in Havre, but after one year, he decided he wanted to work on automobiles, which he had a great passion for. He enrolled at Montana Auto college, graduated and began working at one of the auto dealerships in Great Falls.

Larry suffered a work accident that forced him to once again change his line of work, and he enrolled in the Eveleth Vocational Technical Institute in Eveleth, Minnesota. Larry went on to graduate in June 1983, with a degree in Optical Technology and returned to Great Falls to begin work at a local Optical Company making eyeglass lenses.

Eventually, his passion for automobile mechanics once again caused him to leave the optical trade and become an automotive technician, employed at one of the major auto dealerships in Great Falls. Larry worked for many years until Alzheimer’s Disease and Parkinson’s Disease took their toll, and he lived out his last 4 years in a Nursing Home in Great Falls, where he passed away. Larry was cared for by wonderful, caring Hospice and nursing home staff.

Larry’s free time was mostly spent at the family cabin located at Logging Creek, trail riding on motorcycles with family and friends, and enjoying just sitting around the campfire late into the night, enjoying the peacefulness and camaraderie of those with him.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lyland and Naomi Cotton; brothers Lyle Jr. and Donald Cotton; and a nephew Calvin Cotton.

Larry is survived by his brother Gary (Sandee) Cotton of Ulm, Montana, along with many nieces and nephews.

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