Obituary: Mary Ann Schoendaller

Mary Ann Schoendaller passed away peacefully on March 31st, 2026, in Great Falls, MT. Leaving behind a long and meaningful life filled with hard work, family, and simple joys. There are no service details at this time and cremation has been entrusted in Croxford Funeral Home.

Mary Ann was born on November 5, 1931, in Helena, MT to parents Fred Smith and Annabel Fletcher. She was raised with strong values that guided her throughout her life.

Mary Ann was married to Donald P. Quinn for 25 years. She later married Jacob C. Schoendaller, with whom she shared 50 years of companionship and partnership.

She spent her childhood in Choteau, MT with her parents until she was six years old when Mary Ann’s father passed away. Mary Ann and her mother then moved to Washington DC during WWII where she was invited to the Whitehouse for an Easter egg hunt by Eleanor Roosevelt.

They returned to Great Falls and Mary Ann graduated from Great Falls High School in 1949. She built a strong work ethic that carried through her many roles. She retired as a cashier from Weismann’s, but retirement did not slow her down. She found her dream job moving rental cars, traveling throughout Montana, Idaho, and Canada. She continued working with Avis until the remarkable age of 92.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, son, Richard Quinn, daughters-in-law Jean Quinn and Sheryl Quinn.

She is survived by her sons, William Quinn (Catheryn) and Michael Quinn; daughter, Donna Quinn Brady (James); stepsons, Timothy Schoendaller and Gregory Schoendaller; stepdaughters, Debra Joon Hoover; grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who will carry forward her legacy of strength and perseverance.

She will be remembered for her independence, her dedication to her work, and her enduring spirit. Mary Ann will be interred at the Montana State Veteran’s Cemetery at a later date.

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