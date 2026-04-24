Obituary: Norman Carl Klinker

Norman Carl Klinker (July 15, 1943 - March 18, 2026), age 82, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Norman was born on July 15, 1943, in Great Falls, Montana. He graduated from Fairfield High School with the Class of 1961, where he formed lifelong friendships with many people from the community.

Following high school, Norman attended Montana State University in Bozeman. During his freshman year, he played basketball for the Bobcats and was a member of Alpha Zeta fraternity. In 1965, he earned a degree in Agricultural Business. While attending college, he returned home during the summers to help on the family farm and also worked on the construction of the Minuteman missile sites that guard our nation today.

After graduating, Norman proudly served in the United States Army and was stationed in Hawaii. During his service, he continued his passion for basketball, playing on the Redlanders U.S. Army All-Pacific team.

After completing his military service, Norman relocated to California, where he worked for Bank of America in Hanford followed by Ford Motor Company in San Francisco. He later returned to Montana, where he met the love of his life, Alyceann Simon. The couple was married on May 22, 1971, in Billings, Montana.

Norman and Alyceann made their home in Fairfield, where they farmed and ranched together while raising their three sons.

A dedicated member of his community, Norman served on the Greenfield School Board and was a proud member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church.

Norman was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alyceann (Simon) Klinker.

He is survived by his three sons: Kevin (Stephanie) Klinker, Bryan Klinker, and David (Naomi) Klinker; and his grandchildren, Katelynn, Kyle, Ryelin, Isaak, and Liam Klinker.

Norman will be remembered for his strong work ethic, love of family, and commitment to his community.

A celebration of life will be held in Fairfield at 11 a.m. on September 26th at St. Paul Lutheran Church, followed by a burial and luncheon for the community to gather together.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.