Obituary: Ole James Wakeford

Ole James Wakeford passed away on December 31, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of generosity, skill, and deep love for family and friends.

Ole was born on February 18, 1960, in Osnabrock, North Dakota, to James and Marilyn Wakeford. He graduated from Belt Valley High School in 1978 and went on to build a life defined by hard work and craftsmanship. Ole began his career with General Mills in Great Falls, Montana, then transferring to the Lodi, California plant. In 1994, he returned home to Belt, Montana, where he continued working for Coca-Cola in Great Falls and later at North Winds Casino in Havre, Montana.

A gifted mechanic, fabricator, and true jack of all trades, Ole could fix or build just about anything. He was known not only for his skills, but for his generous spirit—always willing to lend a hand, give advice, or quite literally give the shirt off his back to someone in need.

Above all else, Ole cared deeply for his family and friends. He was especially proud of and devoted to his grandchildren, who brought him immense joy. Ole’s kindness and selflessness extended even beyond his lifetime, as he will live on through the generous donation of his organs.

Ole is survived by his father, James Wakeford; his former wife, Patti Wakeford, with whom he had reconnected; his daughter, Devon Hathaway; his sons, Dusty (Jessica) Wakeford, and Stone (Isaac) Wakeford; and his beloved grandchildren, Ethan, Sylvia, Grace, Thorsten, Frey, and Elias.

No services are planned at this time. Donations in Ole’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association.

Ole will be remembered for his big heart, helping hands, and the lasting impact he made on all who knew him.