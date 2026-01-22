Obituary: Ralph Kallner Miller

With family by his side, Ralph Kallner Miller passed away January 17, 2026, in Conrad, Montana, losing a long battle with cancer. He was born February 18, 1941, in Tekoa, WA to Samual Francis and LaVeave Olive (Duncan) Miller.

Ralph married Esther Sheldon on December 2, 1960, and had three children, Tim, Tom and Val. They were later divorced. He married Judie Irvin September 14, 1985, growing his family to also include Traci and Keb, and later reconnected with his son, Pat Kline.

He started his trucking career at age 20, retiring in 2006 at age 65. He could tell you every bend and twist in the road and which route was the best to take. His job took him to every state but Hawaii. When he was 17, he passed up a chance to fly there for $99, he always wished he had taken that trip. He spent around 4 years driving truck in Alaska, including on the ice roads.

After retiring from trucking, he took a job with the Department of Transportation where he took great pride in taking care of the rest area in Dupuyer. He retired from there in 2023. On that job he met people from all walks of life and from all around the world.

If you stopped by Ralph and Judie’s house in Dupuyer, you were always welcome to stay and play a game of cards or marbles. He loved family and enjoyed the many reunions and get-togethers that they were able to host. He enjoyed hunting and one of his great joys was watching his granddaughter, Shannon, get her first buck a couple of years ago. Another great memory for him was when he and Judie traveled to Alaska to visit their good friends, Joe and Chris Crum. Although Ralph was known to be stubborn at times, he was also a very kindhearted and generous man and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Judie; children, Pat (Donna) Kline, Tim (Lil) Miller, Tom (Debbie) Miller, Val (Dave) Elings, Traci (Kris Myers) Miller, and Keb (Jessica) Miller; brother, Larry (Debbie) Miller and sister, Maureen (Roger) Honey; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and special friends, Bill and Loretta Breding.

Ralph was preceded in death by his father and mother; sister, Lorraine; and brother Jack.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 11:00 at the Conrad Moose Lodge, Conrad, MT.

