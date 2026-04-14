Obituary: Zona Gail Harris

Zona Gail Harris was born on May 5, 1947, in Havre, Montana, to Evan and Emma Hansen. She grew up on the family farm in Gilford alongside her older brother, Dick, where she learned the value of hard work and developed the determined spirit that would follow her throughout her life.

A proud graduate of Gilford High School, Zona finished as valedictorian of the Class of 1965 – five students strong. She went on to join the first nursing class of Northern Montana College, graduating in 1967. During her time there, she met Dave Harris, the love of her life. They married in September 1967 and made their home in Superior, Montana.

In the early years of their marriage, Zona traveled with Dave as he built bridges across Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Neveda. Once their children were older, the family returned to Superior, where Zona began her long and dedicated career at Mineral County Hospital. She served in many roles over the years, ultimately becoming Director of Nursing before retiring from the hospital in 1998. She later moved to Great Falls to be closer to family and continued her nursing career at Central Montana Surgery Center until her retirement in 2009.

Zona had a fiercely competitive spirit. She raced snowmobiles, shot trap, and never turned down a challenge. A devoted Minnesota Vikings fan, she proudly wore purple and gold on game days. She loved playing games with her family-winning was always preferred.

Her hobbies brought her joy and calm, scrapbooking, cross-stitching, and yearly trips to Mexico with her family. Her happiest place of all was her cabin at Holter Lake, where she spent countless hours around the campfire, fishing, playing games and enjoying an Olympia beer with the people she loved.

Zona is survived by her brother Dick (Sue) Hansen; her children, Kim (Ross) Bartell and Kip (Carrie) Harris; her grandchildren, Payton Ferda, Walker Ferda, Joshua (Becca) Harris, and Jessie Harris; her great-grandchildren Christian, Dylan and Mack; and her life partner, Louie Ramundo. She is also survived by nephews, Todd (Angie) Hansen and Troy Hansen; niece, Tracy (Bill) Huebsch, and many great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Dave and her parents, Evan and Emma.

Zona passed peacefully on April 12, 2026, surrounded by her family and close friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in Great Falls, at 1:00 p.m. at the Black Eagle Community Center on Friday, April 24, 2026. Graveside services will take place at 3:00 p.m. in Superior on Saturday, April 25, 2026. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation of similar charity.

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