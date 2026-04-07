Tina Ann (Huntley) Guyer

Tina Ann Huntley, affectionately known as “Tiny Tuna,” and “Gram Gram,” was born August 26, 1961, in Great Falls, Montana, to Earl “Manny” Huntley and Rose Rodarte Daniels. She was raised in Great Falls and spent much of her life in Montana, though she also lived in Idaho for several years.

Tina was a hardworking and determined woman who always did what she could to provide for her family. She earned her GED and later obtained her CDL. Throughout the years she worked as a cook, leased and operated the O’Haire Restaurant in Great Falls in the early 1990s, cooked at the Hayloft Deli, and later drove school bus for the Frenchtown School District.

Family meant everything to Tina. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, helping raise them, and being the “cool aunt.” She enjoyed music, singing her heart out, attending concerts, cooking, and traveling. Tina was known for her free spirit, strong personality, and ability to make people feel better even on their hardest days.

Tina is survived by her children, Tony Lee Huntley, Jeremy Lee Huntley, and Chrystal Ann Huntley; and her son-in-law, Dominic Hollander. She is also survived by her stepmother, Joyce Huntley of Rocky Boy, Montana.

She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Colton Huntley, Jerzee Huntley, Angel Azure, Abigail Huntley, Joseph Huntley, Cassie Huntley, Alianna Hollander, Bill Huntley, and Destiny Huntley.

Tina is also survived by numerous siblings and extended family members including Phyllis Rodarte of Missoula, Montana; John and Melissa Hansen and Mary Jane Rodarte; Pam and Kermit of Missoula, Montana; Lonicifa Bain of Helena, Montana; Shawna Jeremiah of Pensacola, Florida; Jeanne Thibert of Great Falls, Montana; Michael Rodarte of Tucson, Arizona; Francisco Rodarte of Great Falls, Montana; Juan and Maria Rodarte of Great Falls, Montana; Jose and Andrew Rodarte of Vancouver, Washington; Donald Rodarte of Helena, Montana; John Huntley of Oregon; Jeff and Lenza Huntley of Boulder, Montana; Jason and Lonna Huntley of Rocky Boy, Montana; Billy Huntley of Great Falls, Montana; Lyle and Juanita Huntley of Rocky Boy, Montana; Dell and Janene Huntley of Havre, Montana; Mary and Fernando Abita of Washington; Marica and Barney Doney of Havre, Montana; Patricia and Matt Huntley of Havre, Montana; and adopted sister Jennifer Denny of Havre, Montana, along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles too numerous to list.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rose Rodarte Daniels and Earl “Manny” Huntley; her stepfather, Robert Rodarte; her sister, Anita Fronsee; her brother, James “Jim” Huntley; and her granddaughter, Amore Pearl Hollander.

Memorial services will be held at the Little Shell Center on Stuckey Road in Great Falls, Montana, on Thursday, April 10, at 6:00 p.m., and Friday, April 11, at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made through CashApp to $406fam or through flowers for the service.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.