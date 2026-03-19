Vergie Carrol Noe January 22, 1933 — March 1, 2026

Vergie Carrol Noe, 93, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

She was born on January 22, 1933, to William and Pattie (Gary) Johnson. Later in life she married Willam “Bill” Noe Jr. and they were together until his passing.

Vergie is survived by her daughter, Denise Cady; sons, Steven, Wesley, and Charles Speth; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; 5 sisters; 5 brothers; and 1 granddaughter.

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