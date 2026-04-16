GREAT FALLS — The Downtown Safety Alliance uses Coins For a Cause donation boxes to curb panhandling and help those in need. The agency created Coins For a Cause in 2013 with the goal of reducing panhandling and have since donated more than $5,000 to several non-profit organizations in Great Falls.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

'Coins For A Cause' program aims to help those in need

Donation boxes are set up throughout town and at some businesses. The money is collected and given to organizations that provide food, shelter, and more for those in need. Outdoor donation boxes are located at the 400 and 500 blocks on Central Avenue.

Alison Fried, owner of Dragonfly Dry Goods, said the program collects donations to support local resources.

"What we do is if people will put that the coins or dollars or $5 or even bigger amounts of money every year, we take that money and give it to an actual place that has resources that really can help and sustainably help these people that are asking just for change," Fried said.

Organizers say the program reflects a broader effort to strengthen the downtown community.

"People who come down to our area and down into downtown know that all of us are working to make this downtown amazing. And Coins For Cause is one of those other layers that we've added in over the years to make just it a little bit better," Fried said.

Inge Buchholz, owner of Inge's Fashion, said giving back is part of who she is.

"I feel for people that don't have the money to eat. And I have more than plenty, so I'm more than willing to share or give my share to somebody," Buchholz said.

"That is close to my heart, because I am very concerned about people and, I'm a giver, not a taker," Buchholz said.

Here are some of the businesses that have a donation box:

Dragonfly Dry Goods | 504 Central Ave

BID/DGFA Office | 318 Central Ave

NeighborWorks Great Falls | 509 1st Ave S

Inge's Fashion | 600 Central Ave

Kaufman's | 411 Central Ave

The Celtic Cowboy | 116 1st Ave S

Cassiopeia Books | 606 Central Ave

Erwin Insurance | 117 1st Ave N

