Great Falls auto shop managers surprise family battling cancer for Christmas

GREAT FALLS — What began as a simple idea between two local auto shop managers turned into a meaningful Christmas surprise for a Great Falls family facing one of their hardest years yet.

Scott Schneider, general manager at Gill’s Point S, and Tiffany Brink, manager of NAPA Auto Parts, partnered together to help a local father battling cancer and his daughter by repairing the family’s vehicle and purchasing Christmas gifts.

The father, William Schoby, was diagnosed with cancer earlier this fall and has been traveling to Kalispell for treatments. With concerns about whether their vehicle could safely make those long drives, Schneider and Brink stepped in.

“They weren’t feeling very confident in their vehicle going back and forth,” Schneider said. “We inspected it and focused on the repairs that were critical to make sure it could make those trips reliably.”

Brink and her team at NAPA donated the necessary parts, while Schneider and his crew handled the labor. Once the repairs were complete, the two managers decided to do more.

“We do automotive work all day, but toy shopping is more fun,” Schneider said. “We thought, why not go have some fun?”

Using a wish list connected through local schools, the pair purchased gifts for Schoby’s daughter, Annalise, including clothing, winter items, and toys, all wrapped and ready to surprise the family.

Brink said the idea was met with immediate support from her staff.

“The second I told my entire crew what we were doing, everyone wanted to help,” she said.

For the Schoby family, the gesture came at a time when the holidays felt especially overwhelming.

“I feel pretty good, but also a little overwhelmed,” William Scogin said. “Christmas would have looked a lot different without the help, especially this year.”

Despite their own challenges, Schoby said the experience reinforced the importance of community.

“It just feels really good knowing there are people here who care,” he said. “We try to return that kindness whenever we can.”

Both managers say the experience was rewarding and hope to continue similar efforts in the future.

“It’s just that time of year to show some generosity,” Schneider said. “Helping someone when they need it feels good for everyone involved.”

