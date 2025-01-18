'Night To Shine' returns to Great Falls: a celebration of love and inclusion

GREAT FALLS — An annual event dedicated to honoring and celebrating individuals with special needs is returning to Great Falls, promising an unforgettable evening for all involved. James Rolin reports on the annual "Night To Shine" in the video below:

Preview: 'Night To Shine' in Great Falls

A Night Like No Other

Night to Shine, a global celebration hosted by churches and supported by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is a night designed to uplift and recognize people with special needs. The event is filled with joy, dancing, and meaningful connections.

Winter Gazzerro, a returning guest, shared her favorite part: “Just being with friends and walking down the red carpet.”

Jennifer McDaniel, who volunteers as a buddy at the event, reflected on its impact. “It’s such a positive experience. Guests are completely welcomed and celebrated for who they are. It’s one of the best volunteer opportunities I’ve had.”

Expanding the Celebration

This year, the event has grown so large that it’s moving to the Montana ExpoPark's Exhibition Hall to accommodate more guests and provide additional parking.

“We needed more space because we are bursting at the seams,” said Michelle Kerely, the event’s coordinator. “It’s wonderful to see the event expand. This year, it will take place on February 7th, the Friday before Valentine’s Day, from 6 to 9 p.m. We’re so excited!”

Local businesses have stepped up to contribute to the event. Wheels of Thunder is providing arcade tokens, while food donations are coming from Jersey Mike’s, Jimmy John’s, and other local establishments.

A Night to Remember

The event features dancing, a photo booth, limo rides, and a heartfelt video message from Tim Tebow himself. At the end of the night, each guest is crowned, receiving recognition as a VIP and feeling like royalty.

“This moment of being crowned is so special,” Kerely said. “It’s a time for our guests to know they are loved and valued by the community.”

For attendees like Winter, it’s all about having fun. “We dance all night long and sing our hearts out in the limo. It’s the best.”

Night to Shine is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of inclusion, love, and the unique contributions of every individual.

The event will be from 6pm to 9pm on Friday, February 7, 2025. To sign up as a guest, buddy, or volunteer, and for more info about Night to Shine, click here to visit the website.