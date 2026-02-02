Norma Ashby Smith receives 'Spirit Of Montana' award

GREAT FALLS — Last week, Governor Greg Gianforte and Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras recognized Norma Ashby Smith in Great Falls with the "Spirit of Montana" award for her career, dedication to service, and her contributions to Montana’s communities.

During a ceremony held at the Great Falls Rescue Mission and joined by family, friends, and community members, Gianforte presented Smith with a certificate and a flag flown over the State Capitol in her honor and shared the story of why she was nominated for the award.

“I love the statement that says, ‘It’s wonderful what can be done if you don’t care who gets the credit,’ and that’s been one of my philosophies of life all the way through my career in Great Falls and in Montana,” Smith said.

A news release from Gianforte's office says that Smith is a fourth-generation Montanan who grew up on a family ranch and attended a one room schoolhouse. She graduated from Helena High School in 1953, where she was active in student leadership and editor of the school newspaper. Smith went on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Montana, gaining early experience as a reporter for the Helena Independent Record while attending college.

After graduating, Smith moved to New York City, where she secured a position with LIFE magazine as a photo editor. During her four years there, she helped launch The Montana Club of New York, a place for Montanans living in New York that grew to hundreds of members.

In 1962, Smith returned to Montana to take a job at a farm supply store in Great Falls, where her family had moved. TV station KRTV was searching for a hostess to take over their new live television show, “Today in Montana.” Smith was hired and started her career where she served as host and producer.

Over the next 26 years, she became a familiar and trusted presence in homes across the state, hosting more than 7,000 live television shows, interviewing over 26,000 guests, and producing 21 television documentaries. Her guests ranged from movie stars and national figures to ranchers, artists, and community leaders, helping bring Montana’s people and stories to life.

Extended interview with Norma from 2022:

She recalled, "Twenty-six years of doing that daily show, 260 shows a year, 26,000 guests, it never got boring. It was lots of fun. It was the heyday of Montana live television."

From Presidents John Kennedy to Ronald Reagan, and the most well-known Hollywood celebrities during their time, such as Clint Eastwood and Joan Crawford, Norma met them many notable people. Other celebrities included Bob Hope, Evel Knievel, Vincent Price, Oliva DeHavilland, and Johnny Cash.

She says her most memorable experience was back in 1967 when Cyril Colarchek, a rancher from Raynesford, slaughtered a live rattlesnake on air, resulting in 13 baby rattlers spilling out on to the studio floor.

In recognition of her leadership in broadcasting, she was named Television Broadcaster of the Year in 1985 and in 2010 was the second woman inducted into the Montana Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. She also published her memoir, Movie Stars & Rattlesnakes: The Heyday of Montana Live Television, chronicling her time in live television in Montana.

Her influence extended well beyond broadcasting. She was instrumental in the founding of the C.M. Russell Art Auction, helping elevate Montana artists while preserving and promoting Montana’s Western art heritage. She also served as co-chair of the Cascade County Bicentennial Commission and was honored as an honorary member of the Blackfeet Indian Tribe in recognition of her respect for and contributions to Montana’s Native communities.

Smith is also widely known for her service and volunteerism. She has remained involved in her church and community, including serving as a Stephen Minister and supporting individuals and families through times of grief and major life transitions. She has also been a longtime supporter of the Great Falls Rescue Mission and its work to care for Montanans in need. Friends and neighbors describe her as consistently positive, encouraging, and generous with her time.

The governor’s Spirit of Montana award recognizes Montanans for their accomplishments, dedication, or service. Montanans may nominate members of their community for the award by clicking here.

