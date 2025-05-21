Paris Gibson Education Center celebrates long-time custodian

GREAT FALLS — On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, Great Falls Public Schools hosted its longevity celebration and presented awards to recognize long-time and retiring staff. One of the recipients was Paris Gibson Education Center custodian Patrick Johnson.

TOMMY LYNCH REPORTS - WATCH:

Paris Gibson Education Center celebrates custodian

At Paris, students graduate with the ringing of a bell. but through the halls, a different chorus rings out: Students saying hello to special-needs custodian Patrick Johnson.

Johnson said, “Yeah, the kids know me!"

Johnson has been at this job for 35 years, longer than any current student has been alive, and is a staple in the Paris Gibson community.

Bee Czifro, a junior at Paris, said, “Pat was actually the first person to talk to me when I went for my interview”

Czifro talks to Pat almost every day: “We are vending machine buddies, we pick out each other’s food.”

One of Czifro’s favorite parts of Pat is his constant positivity.

She noted, “He always comes in with a smile, asking us if hes going to see us throughout the week.”

Bee Czifro (MTN News photo)

It is only fitting that Pat will even take part in Czifro’s final moments at the school.

Czifro said, “I chose Pat to be one of my small bell-ringers. He's made an impact, and as I always say, we’re best buds.”

But first, Pat will get to be honored himself.

Yenta Jaques, principal at Paris Gibson, said “Everybody loves him - staff, students - he’s a huge part of our Paris community.”

Yenta Jaques (MTN News photo)

An award fitting for this school celebrity who is so much more than just a custodian.

The heart and soul of this school that he so dearly loves, and a school that loves him just as much.