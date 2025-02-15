GREAT FALLS — The parent company of MTN, the Scripps Howard Fund, continues to help worthy non-profits throughout the community. The latest is the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art in Great Falls.

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art gets Scripps Howard Fund grant

As a board member for the square, MTN's Tim McGonigal was able to present a check for $1,250 to members of the museum's development committee recently.

The museum's interim executive director says the money will go toward museum programming, helping to fund initiatives like the Veterans Art program, the curative art program for teens, senior art classes, scholarships or even sponsoring an artist to come to the museum.

"I don't know if the community really understands the fact that every penny counts for Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art," said museum curator and interim executive director Nicole Maria Evans. "Our ties are bound together with our community. Everything that we do, everything we make, everything we hold is for them and their benefit."

