Positively Montana (February 2, 2025)
Every week, MTN News presents "Positively Montana" - featuring uplifting stories of good people and good things across Montana. Watch the video above for this week's edition!
In this week's edition of Positively Montana we're finding inspiring stories from across the state:
- Montana Tech in Butte is helping students stay warm this winter with a free clothing closet.
- Benefis Health Systems is helping families stay comfortable during their time of need.
- A Billings woman is speaking out in support of blood donations after they saved her life.
- A man in a serious accident is thanking all those who helped him during his time of recovery.
- Talking with firefighters helping battle California's fires and shelters in Montana helping California pets in need.
