Queen City Wheelhouse donates bikes for the holidays

HELENA — Right here in the Queen City, one non-profit is putting the holiday spirit on two wheels. Queen City Wheelhouse takes donated bikes, fixes them up, and gives them back to kids and local organizations that need them most.

“The smile on some of these faces is just so rewarding, that’s what keeps us going,” said manager Jeff Kuhn. “That's what keeps us continuing to move forward and refurbish bikes.”

This year, their biggest partner is the Christmas Giving Tree program at the Cathedral of St Helena. They’ve been working together since the Wheelhouse started in 2016, and will be donating between 20 and 25 bikes this year.

Members of the Giving Tree program say they appreciate the work that Queen City Wheelhouse does, and that it lets the 115 families they're serving this year know that it's beyond just the church, but the whole community that cares.

“Certain times of the year, like at Christmas, it can be very intense,” Kuhn said. “There's a very recognizable need within the community, and we try to fill that with all the organizations we partner with as best we can.”

Some of the other organizations that have also benefited from the partnership in the past include Toys for Tots, Good Samaritan, the Friendship Center, and many more.

The Wheelhouse donates over 200 bikes throughout the year, most of which they get through their agreement with the city county's solid waste program, which saves older bikes and leaves them for repair or to use spare parts later on.

“We just want to get people on bikes and get them out in the community, and keep these bicycles from being crushed, too,” Kuhn said. “That was one of the reasons we started the program, and it's been a great thing for the community, and we’re happy to be a part of it.”

If you’d like to donate a bike, lend a hand, or just learn more about Queen City Wheelhouse, more information can be found here. They’re open Wednesdays to Fridays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.