‘Give Great Falls’ is an annual week of giving to support numerous nonprofit organizations throughout Great Falls and Cascade County. Each year, any and all nonprofits can register to be a part of Give Great Falls where for one whole week, the community members can donate to a specific organization they wish to support.

WATCH:

Recap of 'Give Great Falls 2025'

“We had 64 nonprofits register this year, which was 11 more than what we had previously, and we raised $60,200 this year,” said Sarah Cawley, chair of the Great Falls Area Community Foundation.

Of the 64 nonprofit organizations who participated in Give Great Falls this year, the Great Falls Theatre Company brought in the largest number of donors, with 40 people contributing.

Top 10 Fundraisers for Give Great Falls



Sun River Watershed $7,842

Great Falls Theatre Company $3,650

Young Life $3,570

Paris Gibson Square $3,023

Helping Hands of Great Falls $2,772

Great Falls Rescue Mission $2,755

Quality Life Concepts $2,480

Montana Free Press $2,436

Opportunities, Inc. $2,155

Spark! Children's Museum $1,960

Click here to see the totals for all organizations.

“We're so thrilled with what we were able to accomplish during the Give Great Falls week, especially the amount of donors that we had. Really speaks to the presence that we have in the community, and we are starting to gain momentum as far as people recognizing us and who we are and what we can provide to the community,” said Amber Henning Griffith, board president for the Great Falls Theatre Company.

While Give Great Falls raises funds solely for nonprofits in our community, other counties throughout Montana also participate in their own version of this giving fundraiser.

Cawley explained, “We all match up with the other groups around so that we can kind of feed off of each other's excitement and be a part of something huge.”

Fundraising Totals



Give Great Falls $60,200

Greater Helena Gives $300,637

Yellowstone Valley Gives (Billings) $434,072

Missoula Gives $1,351,757

Give Big (Bozeman) $2,796,419

“There are other communities that support and push for their nonprofits, and we're going to continue to push and support our nonprofits here in Great Falls,” said Cawley. “Seeing those big numbers just it gives us hope for something bigger for us, too.”

Griffith added, “We wouldn't be able to do the things that we do without the donation support.”

To be a part of next year’s ‘Give Great Falls’ committee or to see the leaderboard of all funds raised for each nonprofit organization, you can click here to visit the Give Great Falls website.