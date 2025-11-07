Santa's Favorite Correctional Officers brighten holidays for Great Falls area youth

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County detention officers are spreading holiday cheer beyond their regular duties by helping local families afford Christmas gifts for their children.

The Santa's Favorite Correctional Officers program, launched by Cascade County Sheriff's Office Detention Officer Corporal Brandi Monks during the COVID-19 pandemic, offers discount gift cards and holds fundraisers to purchase presents for children in need.

Corporal Andy Anderson, who stands well over 6 feet tall, may be an imposing figure at work, but during the holiday season he transforms into one of Santa's helpers.

"We go to the community, schools throughout Cascade County," Anderson said. "We asked the counselors there who really know who is in need, who needs help during the Christmas season."

Anderson and his fellow officers volunteer their personal time to collect wish lists from school counselors, sell $10 discount cards, and organize fundraisers at local businesses. They use the money raised to purchase gifts, which they then wrap and deliver to families right before Christmas.

The program has grown significantly since its inception. Anderson said they helped 14 children in the first year and expanded to 22 children last year.

While the program currently focuses on the holiday season, Anderson hopes to expand it year-round to help families with other needs like strollers or car seats for newborns.

The initiative resonates personally with Anderson, who grew up in a family that struggled financially.

"I came from a family where it was pinching pennies and being struggling. And I watched my grandma work as hard as you can," Anderson said. "The biggest glory she could have is you buy a lotto ticket, but she was always willing to give back to us and all of that came back down to me and the way I like to help the community."

Families can find information about upcoming events and success stories on the group's Facebook page. The Santa's Favorite Correctional Program will hold a fundraiser at the Mighty Mo in Great Falls at 5:00 p.m. on November 24.

