Scripps Howard Foundation gives to Paris Gibson Square

MTN News
GREAT FALLS — Through the support of the Scripps Howard Foundation, another non-profit organization is benefiting from the involvement of MTN employees.

On Thursday, January 15, MTN's Tim McGonigal was able to present a check to the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art for $1,000.

As a board member for the square, Tim gets the chance to help the museum accomplish its mission of promoting and inspiring contemporary arts through exhibitions, collections, events and education.

"Annual support like this, in a broad sense helps keep our doors open, keeps admission free, ensures that we can bring, quality exhibitions to everybody," said Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art director Tracy Cosgrove.

Cosgrove says the money will help the museum offset the project cost of continuing the third grade art explorers program, making sure studenst have supplies for hands on art projects and help with bussing the students to the museum.

