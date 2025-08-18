Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Tip A Cop' aims to raise money for Special Olympics Montana

Tip A Cop in Great Falls
MTN News
File photo of previous Tip-A-Cop event in Great Falls
On Tuesday, August 19, 2025, the MacKenzie River Pizza restaurant at 500 River Drive South will host its annual Tip-A-Cop event.

An annual tradition, Tip-A-Cop is an official Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) fundraising event. Law enforcement officers and department personnel volunteer their time as "Celebrity Servers" to collect tips in supporting Special Olympics Montana.

These special tips are in addition to the normal tip you leave for your server.

Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and athletic competition to more than 3,800 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Montana.

The first Tip-A-Cop with Mackenzie River Pizza was held in 2011 at the Whitefish location.

Since then, the event has expanded into both Kalispell locations, Bozeman, Belgrade, Helena, Great Falls, Butte, Whitefish and two locations in both Billings and Missoula.

Tip-A-Cop events are also held throughout the state at other restaurants.

More than $313,500 has been raised through Tip-A-Cop events across Montana

