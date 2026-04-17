ULM — The Blue Hawk Booster Club hosted a fundraiser called Pie Wars at the Ulm school on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Watch the video here:

Ulm school hosts 'Pie Wars' fundraiser

Students put money in jugs to decide who would get a pie in the face. Faculty members and Sheriff Jesse Slaughter got "pied" as a result.

Kids raised $250 and the money will help bring Animal Wonders to the school district on April 27.

Blue Hawk Booster Club President Jennifer Austad said the school is a big part of the community.

"Without it, this would just be an interstate town. So the best part about it is it just really can bring our community together and make sure the kids have such a wonderful place to go learn. The school is small, which is great, so it's a lot more one on one learning. So with that, we need all the support we can get," Austad said.

Animal Wonders of Montana is an facility in western Montana that brings exotic animals to schools and other organizations across the state.