Vigilante Story Squad work to inspire and mentor kindergarteners

Many young kids find role models in storybook characters, but now, East Helena kids are finding role models and mentorship in the students who came before them.

The Vigilante Story Squad is a group of high schoolers who go to Eastgate Elementary School each month to read and spend time with kindergartners.

Evan Charney, MTN News High schoolers reading to kindergarteners at Eastgate Elementary School

“It means a lot to me to be able to show up for these kids and this class once a month and see them be so excited to see me, and I get excited to see them too,” said East Helena High senior Lauren Richardson.

Teachers, advisors, and coaches select standout students—both in and out of the classroom—for the story squad.

This is the squad’s first year, and it’s already a hit.

“Then I have more time to see more people, and I like it when I see a bunch of crowds, cause then I usually play more,” said Charlotte, a kindergartener at Eastgate Elementary.

The high schoolers enjoy it too.

“The high schoolers, they're the ones who are like ‘when are we going again, I wanna go see my buddies, that was so fun,” said Marne Bender, librarian at both East Helena High and Eastgate Elementary.

Bender started the program. She says its goal is to strengthen the bond between different grades.

“I know I would've loved it if someone came to my school and read to me in kindergarten,” said Rori Schoenfield, a senior at East Helena High.

The Vigilante Story Squad has just expanded to Prickly Pear Elementary School, and Bender says she hopes to see it continue to grow.

