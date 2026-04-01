Presidential address will interrupt 'Survivor 50' on Wednesday evening

Trump to address the nation about the Iran war

President Donald Trump is set to address the nation on the war in Iran at 7 p.m. (Montana time) on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

He is expected to highlight what he believes is progress in the conflict and reiterate his timeline of two to three weeks to complete the operation. He is also likely to restate key objectives outlined since the war began on February 28.

Those goals include preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, degrading its missile capabilities and its ability to produce more, and stopping the regime from arming, funding, and directing terrorist organizations.

The Presidential address will interrupt Wednesday's episode of "Survivor 50."

The special two-hour "Survivor" episode, also scheduled for 7 p.m., will resume where it left off immediately following the president's address.