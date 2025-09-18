BOZEMAN — If you're shopping for Halloween costumes and decor this year, you might notice something a little scarier than usual — the price tags.

Since April, Trump's tariffs policy has focused on electronics, plastic products, and festive goods, much of which are imported from China.

Watch the video here:

Price Watch: Halloween costumes and decor

According to Fortune, Chinese companies are the source of 87 percent of decorations sold in the US.

"Prices have increased with everything, but I've noticed it in the last year with kids Halloween costumes," added Holbrook.

Retail Me Not, a coupon code website, said a $19 costume from last year could be around $39 in 2025.

However, a Spirit Halloween employee said the store in Bozeman has not seen much of an increase in prices.

"Everything is pretty much about the same as what we had in our back stock from last year," explained Spirit Halloween employee, Terry Sternhagen.

However, she added that newer stock is a bit more expensive than previous years.

"It's the newer stuff that's coming in that we didn't carry last year — those prices are a little higher than normal," she said. "We've noticed a little bit of a markup on some accessories."

Holbrook suggested that others browse thrift stores, and what they have at home before making any purchases this Halloween season.

"I would definitely say, try to piece together what you can, and if you do buy a packaged Halloween costume, make sure your kids use it year-round as dress up."

