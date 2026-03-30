Tax season is almost coming to a close

The tax season deadline is coming up in a few weeks, and there are some key changes and tax breaks for 2026.

Arlyn W. Johnson, a CPA in Great Falls, says some people over 65 in the 12 percent tax bracket with a $6,000 deduction are seeing an increase of$700 in refunds.

What to know before you file: tax changes and reminders for this season

Also, there is a new deduction for qualifying overtime compensation up to $2,500.

CPAs emphasize having all W-2s, 1099s, stock trade investments, and other important documents ready for tax preparation.

"Some of it is age whereas we get older we maybe misplace stuff. Can't find that 1099 or from whatever or a young person might, might have got the W-2 in the mail and then threw it in the garbage or something like that. But it's important to keep those documents," Johnson said.

Taxpayers who cannot meet the April 15 deadline can file an extension and have until October 15.

Rural Dynamics (RDI) is once again offering tax-filing help this year. RDI Tax Help is a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly program that provides free tax preparation and filing services to seniors and low-moderate income families and individuals.

RDI volunteer tax preparers are trained and IRS-certified. RDI is located at #2 Fifth Street North (Suite 201) in Great Falls.

For more information, call RDI at 406-403-8162, email taxhelp@ruraldynamics.org, or click here.

WHAT TO BRING



All W-2 and 1099 Forms

Picture ID for All Taxpayers

Social Security Cards for All Family Members

Childcare Provider's Tax ID Number

Banking Information (Routing and Account numbers) for Direct Deposit

1095-A Health Insurance if Insured through the Marketplace

Last Year's Tax Return

Rural Dynamics also says you can file your federal and state taxes yourself at no cost using MyFreeTaxes. This option is best suited for those taxpayers with $73,000 or less of income and simple tax returns who would normally buy off-the-shelf tax software.