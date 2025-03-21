Trending News (Friday, March 21, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and windy. Sustained southwest winds between 15 and 30 mph gusting up to 50 mph at times. Daytime highs in the 50s. Snow will be falling in the mountains along the northern Continental Divide throughout the day.

Fire leaves Vaughn-area family homeless; 3 dogs dead. Click here.

Teen admits to role in sparking the Horse Gulch Fire. Click here.

Great Falls will host annual Toy & Train Show. Click here.

Scottish Rite clinic is hosting a fundraiser. Click here.

Western Art Week: celebrating Native Plains Artists. Click here.

Montana Rural Water Systems: who has the best-tasting water? Click here.

COMING UP:

TOY & TRAIN SHOW

Check out the 39th annual Toy & Train Show on March 21 and 22 at the Trades & Industry Building of Montana ExpoPark. Admission is $5 per person; $15 for the entire family. Friday from 9am-5pm, and Saturday from 9am-4pm. Buy - Sell - Trade toys of all kinds. Featuring Toy Farmer & The Williams Brothers' "Big Bud." For more information, call 406-590-3965.

GUN & ANTIQUE SHOW

The annual Great Falls Gun and Antique Show will be March 21-23 at Exhibition Hall at Montana ExpoPark. Friday, 3pm to 7pm; Saturday, 9am to 6pm; Sunday, 9am to 3pm. Adults are $10 for a three-day pass; children 15 and under are $1 for a three-day pass. For more information, call 406-580-5458.

INDIAN TACOS

Little Shell Powwow Commitee is having an Indian Taco Fundraiser March 22, from 11am to 6pm. Includes Bake sale, silent auction and of course, FOOD!! at Knights Of Columbus at 906 Central Avenue West. For more information, call Alisa at 406-868-7980.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: What did the momma tomato say to the baby tomato? Ketchup! (Sent From Viewer: Charles Goodman)

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!