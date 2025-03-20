In the video below, Aneesa Coomer reports on the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic, which is hosting a fundraiser on April 3, 2025.

Scottish Rite clinic is hosting a fundraiser

The fundraiser will include a silent auction and a raffle for a $3000 travel voucher (or cash). Dinner tickets are $15, children 6 and under are free. Travel Raffle tickets are $20. Both dinner and raffle tickets are available at the door the night of the event, or they can be purchased at the clinic anytime before the event. The dinner will at the Scottish Rite building (1304 13th Street South, Great Falls). Click here for more information, or call 406-727-1088.