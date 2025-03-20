Watch Now
Great Falls will host annual Toy & Train Show

In the video below, Paul Sanchez reports on the annual Toy & Train Show in Great Falls. Watch:

The event is on Friday and Saturday (March 21 and 22) at the Trades & Industry Building of Montana ExpoPark. Admission is $5 per person; $15 for the entire family. Friday from 9am-5pm, and Saturday from 9am-4pm. Buy - Sell - Trade toys of all kinds. Featuring Toy Farmer & The Williams Brothers' "Big Bud." For more information, call 406-590-3965.

Also at Montana ExpoPark: the annual Great Falls Gun and Antique Show will be March 21-23 at Exhibition Hall. Friday, 3pm to 7pm; Saturday, 9am to 6pm; Sunday, 9am to 3pm. Adults are $10 for a three-day pass; children 15 and under are $1 for a three-day pass. For more information, call 406-580-5458.

