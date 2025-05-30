Trending News (Friday, May 30, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good Friday! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Not as warm. Daytime highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm in northeastern Montana. Otherwise, sunny, dry, and breezy. It will be especially breezy east of I-15 as wind speeds will be between 10 and 30 mph gusting up to 40 mph.

TRENDING TODAY



MT ARNG soldiers plead not guilty to "trespass by helicopter." Click here.

'Eagle Feather' ceremony for graduating Native American students. Click here.

Details about shooting death of Lincoln County child. Click here.

Drop in border crossings means uncertainty for MT tourism. Click here.

Water Park and neighborhood pools opening soon. Click here.

MT soldiers accused of trespassing with helicopter in Sweet Grass County

GIVE BACK & GROOVE

This event will be on Saturday, May 31 at the Do Bar (1800 Third Street NW). It’s a music-driven fundraiser focused on supporting and raising awareness for the Great Falls Community Food Bank. All proceeds and donations will go directly to helping them continue the vital work they do for our neighbors in need. Doors open at 5:30pm. Admission is $10 per person, or $5 with a can of food. Performances by Willie Puffit, Cash Muretta, Joe Ryan, Gawdful, and more. For more information, call the Do Bar at 406-727-0388.

CAR SHOW

The Live Your Dash car show is in Fairfield on Saturday May 31. It is a fundraiser for the Trysten Fellers Memorial Fund for scholarships in Teton County and Augusta. Organizers say that Trysten was an amazing young man who loved all things loud, lifted, and custom. Trysten was tragically murdered at the age of 22 on May 14, 2021 (details). Click here to visit the event page.