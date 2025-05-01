Watch Now
Trending News (Thursday, May 1, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good Thursday! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: AM showers in eastern Montana. Turning sunny throughout the morning. Daytime highs in the mid and upper 60s.

TRENDING TODAY

  • Airman arrested in Montana for alleged desertion. Click here.
  • Polejewski sentenced for tampering with evidence. Click here.
  • Montana Legislature's 69th session comes to a close. Click here.  
  • 'Bring Them Home' screened in Great Falls. Click here.
  • Great Falls woman is 'Special Education Teacher of the Year'. Click here.

Check out this incredible photo of a bald eagle taken by Mindy Johnson in Kila, Montana.

Bald Eagle in Kila

