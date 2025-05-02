Trending News (Monday, May 2, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Sunny & very warm. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s.

Jury awards $27M to a man who was brutally assaulted in Shelby prison.

Great Falls job market stays steady, despite national concerns.

7 people accused of crossing illegally from Canada into Montana.

2 people from Wolf Point charged with second-degree murder.

Polejewski sentenced for tampering with evidence.

COMING UP:

SALUTE TO WOMEN

The annual Salute to Women Gala will be on Friday, May 2, at the Holiday Inn Convention Center (1100 5th St. South) from 5-9pm. Tickets are $50 each and available at ywcagreatfalls.org or at the YWCA GF Office. All are welcome! Against a backdrop of shared stories and shared aspirations, the gala honors women of distinction who have left an indelible mark on our community. Among the highlights is the prestigious Sheila Rice Lifetime Achievement Award, a symbol of lifelong dedication, passion, and service. For more information, call 406-452-1315 or click here.

CRUISIN' THE DRAG

Montana's largest car show, on May 3. We fill over nine blocks of downtown Great Falls' Central Avenue, the city's original "drag" for many decades. Cruisin' The Drag attracts cars, trucks, and motorcycles from the western United States and Canada from as far away as Las Vegas, Nevada and Edmonton, Alberta. The registration tables will open at 7:30 am and closes at 11:00 am for judging. The show runs from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. with Awards starting at 4:00 pm. The show benefits the GFPS pantry foundation. The celebration kicks off with a poker run on Friday night from 6 to 9 pm. This year a music gathering will culminate the weekend on Saturday night. For more information, call 406-750-2879, or click here to visit the website.

ROCK YOUR MOCS FUN RUN

The Montana United Indian Association will host a "Rock Your Mocs/Ribbons 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk" on Saturday, May 3, starting at 9 a.m. at the CMR High School track field in Great Falls. The event is open to all and is held in honor of Missing/Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) awareness, while also promoting healthy lifestyle choices within Native and local communities. Money raised will go toward the purchase of back to school shoes for MUIA clients. The event will feature guest speaker Billy “The Kid” Wagner, an advocate for MMIP and community wellness. Registration is $12 for adults and $6 for children (cash only) and can be completed in advance or on the day of the event. Participants are encouraged to wear moccasins or ribbon skirts/shirts to show support and solidarity.

For more information, visit the Montana United Indian Association Facebook page or call 406-315-3413.

TASGA DE MAYO

Teton Antique Steam & Gas Association (TASGA) presents TASGA de Mayo. Festivities are May 3, 2025 at 4 pm - 7 pm. Taco Bar will be served until gone. We'll have live entertainment, a 50/50 drawing, kids train rides, and games for all ages. It's a free will offering and all donated funds will be used for buildings maintenance. The event will be held on the TASGA grounds located 2 blocks south of the Choteau City Park. For more information, call 406-289-0128.

SOC HOP

Family Promise will host its annual SOC HOP on Saturday, May 3, at the Elks Lodge (500 First Avenue South, Great Falls) from 5pm to 10pm. There will be dinner, a DJ, and music from the 60's through the 90's. Come dressed in your favorite decade's attire. There will be a silent auction with lots of great items. All proceeds benefit homeless children and their families in our community. For more information, call Tiffany Wilkson at 406-590-2610, or click here.

