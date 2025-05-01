2 people from Wolf Point charged with second-degree murder

GREAT FALLS — Abrianne Lillian Deserly, 24 years old, and Calvin Florin Lester, 35, both of Wolf Point and accused of murdering a man on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, were arraigned in federal court in Great Falls on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said in a news release that both defendants pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging them with second-degree murder.

On February 26, 2025, the body of Gifford Standing was found in an abandoned building in the Wolf Point area, according to Fort Peck Tribal Law Enforcement.

The indictment alleges that "the defendants unlawfully and with malice aforethought, that is recklessly with extreme disregard for human life, killed John Doe, and aided and abetted the same."

The FBI, BIA, Fort Peck Tribes Department of Law & Justice, and Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.

A trial has been scheduled for July 8, 2025, at the federal courthouse in Great Falls.

If convicted of the charge contained in the indictment, the defendants each face a maximum term of imprisonment of life, a $250,000 fine, and five years of supervised release.

U.S. Magistrate Judge John Johnston presided. Both defendants remain detained pending further proceedings.

