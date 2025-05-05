Trending News (Monday, May 5, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good Monday! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Rain, mixing in with snow above 4000 feet, through lunchtime. Then, scattered rain showers throughout the rest of the day. Cool with daytime highs in the upper 30s and 40s in central Montana and 50s for the Hi-Line. A bit breezy with north-northeast winds sustained at 5 to 15 mph gusting to 30 mph at times.

TRENDING TODAY

Woman dies in crash in Lewis & Clark County. Click here.

Want to buy your very own Montana town? Click here.

GFPS Board of Trustees election is on Tuesday. Click here.

Toby's House hosts 'Butterfly Ball'. Click here.

HEALTH FAIR

Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine will host a Health Fair on May 5 at Great Falls Central Catholic High School (2800 18th Avenue South). Event is from 3pm to 6:30pm. Enjoy free health screenings, first aid and CPR demonstrations, and educational sessions on nutrition, heart and brain health, healthy eating, and mental wellness. There will also be games and activities for kids. For more information, call 406-788-8777.

