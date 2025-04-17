Trending News (Thursday, April 17, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Chilly with scattered rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy. Daytime highs in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. A cold northerly breeze sustained between 10 and 25 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Montana Ag Network: the impact of the Milk River Project. Click here.

Great Falls woman sentenced for trafficking meth in the community. Click here.

3 dead after car crashes into school bus in Big Horn County. Click here.

Street-sweeping underway in Great Falls. Click here.

Great Falls film makers work to raise awareness of disabilities. Click here.

COMING UP:

CAR SHOW

All Mustang cars are invited to this free gathering on April 17 at 6 pm at 521 10th Avenue South in Great Falls in the west lot. Free to all spectators. All info at wolfracingmt.wordpress.com. For more information, call or text Alan @406 868 5317.

SHRINE CIRCUS

The Shrine Circus will be at Montana ExpoPark on Friday, April 18, and Saturday, April 19. Showtimes on Friday are 4pm and 7:30pm. Showtimes on Saturday are 11am, 3pm, and 7pm. The event will be inside the Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena. Tickets available at the door, and also at Kelly's Comics (1201 10th Avenue South); Public Drug (324 Central Office); and the circus office at 610 9th Street North. Adults are $17; children ages 6-12 are $13. For more information, call 406-564-3668.

WATERFOWL RELEASE

The annual release of ducks, swans, and geese will be at Gibson Pond on Friday, April 18. It is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., and is free and open to all. Click here for more information.

