Trending News (Thursday, May 8, 2025)

WEATHER: Some passing clouds in the morning, then sunny to mostly sunny. Daytime highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

New businesses in Great Falls. Click here.

Residential rehab application sparks concerns. Click here.

Man gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park. Click here.

Great Falls airport handles Real ID deadline. Click here.

Great Falls College plants sweetgrass to honor Native American heritage. Click here.

SHELBY RUMMAGE SALE

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church at 222 Second Avenue South in Shelby on May 8 (9am to 4pm) and May 9 (9am to 5pm) and May 10 (9am to 1pm). Sponsored by Toole County Medical Auxiliary in Shelby. For more information, call 406-470-1511.

MIDDLE FORK JUDITH: POWER OF PARTNERSHIP

On Thursday, May 8, from 6-8 pm, Darkhorse Hall, Celtic Cowboy, 116 First Avenue South, Great Falls. The Middle Fork Judith Wilderness Study Area has been through a journey. Jefferson River Watershed Project Manager, Chris Edgington, and special guests will present on the successful cooperative effort to recover a wild trout population while restoring natural river channels, including the relocation of a section of jeep road from the river bottom. Show up early to purchase refreshments from the no-host bar before the presentation.

VETERANS BREAKFAST

Join us on Friday, May 9 for the Veterans Mentoring Veterans breakfast at Alliance for Youth (3220 11th Avenue South, Great Falls). This event is from 7:00am to 9:00am. This FREE breakfast is open to all Veterans, Military and their family members. Stop by for a great meal and conversation! Donations welcomed. For more information, call 406-868-7388 or click here.

LETTER CARRIERS FOOD DRIVE

The annual city-wide (and national) Letter Carriers Food Drive will be Saturday, May 10. To donate, please place your non-perishable food item near your mailbox by 8:30 a.m. and letter carriers and volunteers will bring it to the Great Falls Community Food Bank. For more information, call 406-452-9029.

