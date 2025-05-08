Trending News (Thursday, May 8, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:
WEATHER: Some passing clouds in the morning, then sunny to mostly sunny. Daytime highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TRENDING TODAY
- New businesses in Great Falls. Click here.
- Residential rehab application sparks concerns. Click here.
- Man gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park. Click here.
- Great Falls airport handles Real ID deadline. Click here.
- Great Falls College plants sweetgrass to honor Native American heritage. Click here.
COMING UP:
SHELBY RUMMAGE SALE
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church at 222 Second Avenue South in Shelby on May 8 (9am to 4pm) and May 9 (9am to 5pm) and May 10 (9am to 1pm). Sponsored by Toole County Medical Auxiliary in Shelby. For more information, call 406-470-1511.
MIDDLE FORK JUDITH: POWER OF PARTNERSHIP
On Thursday, May 8, from 6-8 pm, Darkhorse Hall, Celtic Cowboy, 116 First Avenue South, Great Falls. The Middle Fork Judith Wilderness Study Area has been through a journey. Jefferson River Watershed Project Manager, Chris Edgington, and special guests will present on the successful cooperative effort to recover a wild trout population while restoring natural river channels, including the relocation of a section of jeep road from the river bottom. Show up early to purchase refreshments from the no-host bar before the presentation.
VETERANS BREAKFAST
Join us on Friday, May 9 for the Veterans Mentoring Veterans breakfast at Alliance for Youth (3220 11th Avenue South, Great Falls). This event is from 7:00am to 9:00am. This FREE breakfast is open to all Veterans, Military and their family members. Stop by for a great meal and conversation! Donations welcomed. For more information, call 406-868-7388 or click here.
LETTER CARRIERS FOOD DRIVE
The annual city-wide (and national) Letter Carriers Food Drive will be Saturday, May 10. To donate, please place your non-perishable food item near your mailbox by 8:30 a.m. and letter carriers and volunteers will bring it to the Great Falls Community Food Bank. For more information, call 406-452-9029.
For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!